Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Al Waseef Group has joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with a contribution of AED2 million.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

The campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments and reinforcing the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE community is known.

Ubaid Memoni, Vice Chairman of Al Waseef Group, emphasised that the Fathers' Endowment campaign embodies the UAE's core identity of generosity, compassion, and commitment to improving the lives of those less fortunate, particularly by providing access to sustainable healthcare.

Memoni stated, “Al Waseef Group's contribution reflects our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to be part of this charitable community-wide movement. By helping to provide treatment and medicine for those in need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, we support the campaign aims and express gratitude for the noble role of our fathers.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

