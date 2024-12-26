Open Menu

Al Wathba Dates Festival To Kick Off Januaury 10

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 03:15 PM

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will host the second edition of the Al Wathba Dates Festival from 10th January to 28th February 2025 in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The festival will feature 12 competitions for date packaging (both with and without additives) across six varieties: Khalas, Fard, Dabbas Boumaan, Shishi, and Zamli.

A total of 120 prizes worth over AED2 million will be awarded. Additionally, a traditional market will showcase shops dedicated to dates and related industries and outlets offering agricultural tools and palm seedlings.

The festival aims to raise awareness of the importance of palm trees, which aligns with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the sustainable cultivation of palms.

It also seeks to encourage the production and marketing of dates and related industries, while supporting initiatives that enhance food security and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The Al Wathba Dates Festival attracts enthusiasts and visitors of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba region, serving as a specialised platform for marketing and selling both Emirati and international dates and their derivatives.

Beyond preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage, the festival promotes the exchange of expertise between farmers from around the world on advanced farming techniques, palm tree care, and authentic Emirati traditions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi January February Market From Million Court

Recent Stories

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

1 minute ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

9 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

16 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

31 minutes ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

1 hour ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

1 hour ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East