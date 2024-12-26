Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will host the second edition of the Al Wathba Dates Festival from 10th January to 28th February 2025 in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The festival will feature 12 competitions for date packaging (both with and without additives) across six varieties: Khalas, Fard, Dabbas Boumaan, Shishi, and Zamli.

A total of 120 prizes worth over AED2 million will be awarded. Additionally, a traditional market will showcase shops dedicated to dates and related industries and outlets offering agricultural tools and palm seedlings.

The festival aims to raise awareness of the importance of palm trees, which aligns with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the sustainable cultivation of palms.

It also seeks to encourage the production and marketing of dates and related industries, while supporting initiatives that enhance food security and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The Al Wathba Dates Festival attracts enthusiasts and visitors of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba region, serving as a specialised platform for marketing and selling both Emirati and international dates and their derivatives.

Beyond preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage, the festival promotes the exchange of expertise between farmers from around the world on advanced farming techniques, palm tree care, and authentic Emirati traditions.