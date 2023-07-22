(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2023) BUCHAREST, 22nd July, 2023 (WAM) – The Bilosti sand racetrack in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, will host on Sunday, 23rd July, the second edition of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup as part of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Eight Arabian horses (four years and over) from France, Bulgaria and Romania will compete in the 1,260 meter-race, which carries a cash prize of 5,000 Euros.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.