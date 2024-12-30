Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Abu Dhabi witnessed an exciting conclusion on Sunday to the first round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship and the UAE Flyboard Championship, organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club at the Breakwater.

In the Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, Salem Al Yafie clinched first place, followed by Obaid Mubarak in second, both representing the Mubarak Marine Team. Khalid Mohammed Al Zarouni from Sharjah Team secured third place.

Meanwhile, in the Flyboard Championship, the Beginners' category saw Egyptian Mohamed Bibo claiming the top spot, followed by Emirati Faisal Al Teneiji in second and Egyptian Mohamed Tarek Mostafa in third.

In the Professionals' category, Colombian Daniel Guerra took first place, with Frenchman Jeffrey Kozla in second and Emirati Ahmed Al Muhairzi finishing third.

The event also honoured Emirati Alya Firouz for her participation in the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, recognising her as the first Emirati woman to compete in this category. The winners were awarded by Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, and Nasser Al Dhaheri, Acting Head of the Marine Sports Department.

Al Dhaheri expressed pride in the success of the first round of both championships, highlighting the UAE's growing marine sports scene and its role as a global water sports hub, attracting top athletes worldwide.