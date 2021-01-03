Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides integrated government services under one umbrella

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) The Business Registration and Licensing sector of Dubai Economy has announced that the Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre, located in Dubai Investment Park, is the first-of-its-kind in Dubai, providing integrated government services under one roof to improve investor confidence and the ease of doing business in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Centre’s goal is to simplify all government transactions, ensure customer happiness, and provide services with the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency, in accordance with standards of excellence in line with the directives of Dubai government.

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre is aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 to provide value-added services to the business community. The Centre is an interface for government services in Dubai and includes 1.5 million people and 6,000 companies, in addition to being equipped to provide 4,000 transactions per day from its prime location near the headquarters of Expo Dubai, Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai South, Jebel Ali Industrial Area, and residential complexes.

The Centre focuses on simplifying government transactions, and houses branches for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (issuance of visas, fingerprint identity, violations section, humanitarian cases); Dubai Courts (Attestation of Personal Status, Notary Public, Defence Halls); Dubai Health Authority (Salem Medical fitness and occupational health); The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs; and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

The services of Dubai Economy, amer, Al Adeed, Roads and Transport Authority’s examination and registration of vehicles, Vision’s typing and legal translation, Al Masraf, and United Insurance company, are also available at the Centre.

Dubai Economy’s licensing procedures in the Centre include issuing, amending and cancelling the initial approval, trade name reservation, issuing, canceling or renewing trade licences, and other services. The procedures include the issuance of commercial permits, in addition to electronic memorandum of association, among others.

Being present at Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre reflects the commitment of Dubai Economy to create added value for business owners and enhance business competitiveness in the emirate.

Dubai Economy is focused on promoting public-private partnerships with various entities to enable customers to conduct business seamlessly, conveniently and with innovations.