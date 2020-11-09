UrduPoint.com
Al Zahia Launches Final Phase Of 'Al Yasmeen Neighbourhood'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Sharjah's Al Zahia project has announced another step towards its scheduled 2023 completion with the launch of the final phase of the Al Yasmeen neighbourhood.

"The release of the final phase of homes at Al Yasmeen in Al Zahia is a welcome sign of buyer confidence given the challenges faced by the market this year. With increasing demand for the latest launch of Al Yasmeen’s homes," said Shadi Al Azzeh, Al Zahia Projects Head at Majid Al Futtaim Properties. "We expect this latest phase of sales to close in record time."

Al Zahia is part of the strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management.

On completion, the entire Al Zahia development will include a total of 3,700 homes. Al Zahia is located off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and directly on University City Road.

The final neighbourhood to be launched in Al Zahia, Al Yasmeen will comprise a mix of more than 200 villas, townhouses and garden homes ranging from two to six bedrooms.

To date, 65 percent of the project has been sold and more than 800 families of different nationalities already call the community home.

