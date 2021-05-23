Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit Insurance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention and Deputy Chairman of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) board of Directors, presided over the 2nd Board of Directors meeting at ECI’s branch in Dubai.

He opened the meeting by praising the management of the UAE Federal export credit company for their valuable contribution to the UAE’s economy in the post-pandemic era, and commended the organisation’s business performance.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al Zeyoudi took the opportunity to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the important role he played in forming the UAE's economic and trade policies, including his inspiring and leading role as the Chairman of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), which strengthened the UAE’s position as a global trade and commerce hub.

The Deputy Chairman lauded ECI for its tireless commitment, flexibility, and strong cohesion, which allowed the organisation to make substantial contributions, as well as achieve outstanding results in sustaining the UAE non-oil GDP.

Highlighting ECI’s strong performance and continued success, Al Zeyoudi stated, "Despite the global pandemic having considerable impact on the global economy, ECI has remained true to its mandate of boosting the growth and competitiveness of UAE businesses."

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Board.