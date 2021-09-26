UrduPoint.com

Al Zeyoudi Chairs Third Board Of Directors Meeting Of Etihad Credit Insurance In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Al Zeyoudi chairs third Board of Directors meeting of Etihad Credit Insurance in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Deputy Chairman of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) board of Directors, has applauded the management of the UAE Federal export credit company for its substantial contributions to the UAE economy and the growth of local exporters and re-exporters.

This came during the 3rd Board of Directors meeting for 2021 at ECI's branch in Dubai, presided over by Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

The Deputy Chairman also commended the organisation's exceptional business performance in the first eight months of 2021 and its strong resolve to support UAE businesses and boost their competitiveness in regional and international markets.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed ECI's performance for the first eight months of 2021, as well as discussed other topics listed in the agenda, including a joint project that aims to position ECI as the main gateway of exporters and re-exporters to trade credit and financial solutions provided by all participating entities, including Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) and ECI.

The Board also discussed alignment with the national goal to double industry's contribution to national gross domestic product to AED300 billion by 2031, from AED133 billion under Operation 300bn, promotion of the 'Make it in the Emirates' national campaign, the company’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as applying for the full membership in Berne Union.

Highlighting Etihad Credit Insurance's outstanding performance and continued success, Al Zeyoudi stated, "The UAE puts utmost priority on supporting the growth of local businesses, which positively impacts the growth of economy and employment. Etihad Credit Insurance continues to play a crucial role in this regard. ECI’s support to UAE’s non-oil trade reaches AED9.3 billion in the first 8 months of 2021, surpassing the AED5 billion trade finance support it has extended in the entire 2020.

"It facilitated and protected exports to 83 countries, operating in 18 sectors, exceeding the 75 countries and 15 sectors served in the whole of 2020. All of these result in accelerating and sustaining the UAE’s economic diversification."

Al Zeyoudi also commended ECI's on-track performance to securing AED10 billion worth of non-oil trade by the end of 2021. ECI targets that by 2024, it will cover AED27 billion worth of non-oil trade.

He highlighted ECI’s efforts to safeguard SMEs from potential risks with ‘SME Protect’ to assist them in penetrating high-growth markets as well as the export credit agency’s efforts to cement the UAE’s strong position as a global leader in the fast-growing Islamic economy through ‘ECI Islamic’.

As of August 2021, ECI has issued 5,235 revolving credit guarantees for a total exposure amount of AED3.1 billion, which is equivalent to AED9.3 billion insured non-oil export, of which 45 percent is UAE non-oil export.

The top sectors served by this state-backed support include Chemicals (22 percent of the total value), Metal and Steel (12 percent), Cables (20 percent), Building Material (7 percent), Packaging (6 percent), automobile (5 percent), Utilities (5 percent), food (6 percent) and others, exporting to 83 countries, including KSA, Iraq, Oman, India, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, South Africa, UK, Hong Kong, France and many others.

In order to ease access and reduce the cost from bank financing for traders, ECI provided guarantees to finance UAE manufacturers for Export Finance (Pre and Post Shipments), Discount Receivables (loss payee/factoring) and Supply Financing for AED1.1 billion, of which 87 percent (AED960 million) has been extended to UAE exporters. ECI was also active in supporting project financing abroad, which use UAE products and services, providing guarantees for AED140 million.

Related Topics

India Exports Business Egypt Iraq France UAE Kuwait Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oman Bank Hong Kong Enterprise United Kingdom South Africa August 2020 Market Post All From Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating prayer rooms in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 Leading communication experts at IGCF 2021 stress ..

Leading communication experts at IGCF 2021 stress importance of collaboration wi ..

52 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance act ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance action team

52 minutes ago
 Former British Press Secretary outlines cardinal r ..

Former British Press Secretary outlines cardinal rules of crisis management at I ..

52 minutes ago
 Opening discussion at International Government Com ..

Opening discussion at International Government Communication Forum 2021 discusse ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.