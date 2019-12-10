Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in climate change adaptation at COP25

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) On the sidelines of the 25th Conference of the Parties, COP25, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today participated in the high-level forum of the Global Commission on Adaptation convening countries, where he highlighted the country's climate change adaptation and efficient cooling initiatives.

The Netherlands government hosted the event under the theme, "Raising Ambition Ahead of the 2020 Climate Adaptation Summit".

Addressing the forum, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "We recognise the urgency of climate change adaptation and acknowledge that it is our collective duty to help others, especially the most vulnerable communities of the world, achieve this objective. And while many countries have been working hard to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the fact remains that global temperatures are still rising, and we are rapidly depleting our carbon budget to ensure they do not surge above 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Speaking on the UAE’s approach to climate change adaptation, he said, "The changing weather patterns prompted the launch of our National Climate Change Adaptation Programme in 2017 that aims to assess climate risks in four critical sectors: health, energy, infrastructure, and the environment. In addition, we are taking steps to enhance the monitoring of the impact of climate change on the UAE, and working closely with academic and research institutions to understand it better.

"

The minister also attended the Efficient Cooling Initiative side event, organised by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, a voluntary cross-sectoral partnership committed to improving air quality and protecting the climate by reducing short-lived climate pollutants.

Given that temperatures in the UAE soar to over 45 degrees Celsius in the summer and that cooling is one of the country’s most energy-intensive sectors, Dr. Al Zeyoudi provided an overview of the UAE’s experience in the area.

He also attended the press conference announcing the launch of Regional Climate Weeks 2020. As the leading convener of global public and private sector actors on climate change, the UAE was selected to host the first Regional Climate Week in the MENA region during Expo 2020 Dubai. Dubbed MENA Climate Week, it will bring together governments, the private sector, and civil society from the region to discuss the serious threat of climate change and collaborate on swift, bold actions to address this challenge.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi is leading the UAE delegation to COP25 being held from 2nd to 13th December, 2019, in the Spanish capital of Madrid. The delegation comprises 87 members, including representatives of the public and private sectors, as well as the youth.