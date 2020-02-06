Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Environment Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on Thursday, inaugurated the 3rd edition of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival which takes place at the Kalba Corniche Park.

The three-day event is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, in cooperation with Kalba Municipality, Sharjah Marine sports Club, Kalba Fishermen's Association, Kalba Ladies Club, and the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

The event is featuring several live shows, heritage contests, marine, and recreational games, with the participation of many government institutions, private sector companies and dozens of productive families showcasing a wide variety of local products.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI’s Second Vice Chairman, a number of the SCCI board of Directors, Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of Kalba Municipal Council, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, and Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI’s Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Center.

Also present were Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori, Director of the SCCI Branch Management, Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of SCCI Branch in Kalba, Hassan Al Zaabi, Member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Marine Sports Club, Dr. Hisham Afifi, Advisor to the President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and Director of Sharjah Branch, in addition to a number of government departments officials, economic figures, sponsors and media representatives.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Al Zeyoudi accompanied by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, toured the festival activities, where he was briefed about the products of productive families, heritage crafts, folk arts, marine activities, and hunting arts.

While appreciating the SCCI’s efforts and initiatives to support and enhance the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that safeguarding the environment and ensuring the sustainability of its biological diversity is one of the most important priorities of the UAE, especially the marine environment that is closely related to the heritage and history of Emirati society.

Al Zeyoudi pointed out that the community activities, such as the East Coast Marine Environment Festival, significantly contribute to enhancing community awareness of the importance of environmental protection and mechanisms and behaviours to preserve and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources and biological diversity in line with the goals of the UAE vision 2021.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said: "The SCCI is always keen on developing the activities of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival in a sustainable way in cooperation with its partners, to serve as an annual milestone that helps boost the economic, commercial and tourist movement, and support the handicraft industries in the city of Kalba and the eastern coast region of the Emirate of Sharjah, and encourage the people of the region to make the best use of This festival."

Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori said: "The two previous editions of the festival have managed to attract more than 20,000 visitors from different age groups and tourists to the city of Kalba, thanks to the rich cultural and recreational activities that reflect the cultural and heritage aspect of the city and the eastern coast region of Sharjah in general."

The 3rd edition of the festival saw the organisation of military shows by students of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khor Fakkan.

In addition, the first fishing competition has been launched with cash prizes amounting to AED 150,000. The fishing competition is divided into three categories; the winner will get AED 50,000 on each category. These categories are the largest fishing category, tuna fishing category, and kanad fishing category.

The three-day festival also includes organising a number of live shows for boats and marine heritage equipment, fishing craft shows, its methods and seasons, in addition to daily seminars aimed at raising awareness and increasing the experience of the public and those interested in the fishing profession, where a number of old and experienced fishermen will tell their stories and personal experiences about their craft and the most prominent milestones they went through.

The festival also provides a space for merchants to learn more about fish products and their role in reinforcing the folklore from the professions and the traditional marine industries that parents and grandparents lived for decades, as well as providing an opportunity to learn about the products of marine fishing tools and others.