UrduPoint.com

Al Zeyoudi Meets Delegation From Conference Of Presidents Of Major American Jewish Organisations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, met with a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, led by William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference, to discuss ways of developing the strategic relations between the US and the UAE, in light of the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel in 2020.
During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the long-standing strategic relations between the UAE and the US, noting that their economic and trade exchanges are witnessing significant growth.
The two sides also discussed the prospects of boosting their partnership and exchanging expertise, and ways of maintaining peace and promoting the values of social tolerance.
Al Zeyoudi highlighted the main pillars of the UAE’s new economic model, upon the directives of the country's leadership to create a knowledge-based economy that is characterised by flexibility and openness to the rest of the world. The new model, he added, focusses on advancing new economic sectors, most notably technology, entrepreneurship, space and renewable energy, as well as on attracting talent and experts, building the capacities of the Emirati labour force, and ensuring women's empowerment in the development drive.


The minister briefed the delegation on the recent economic developments in the country, including the establishment of an economic ecosystem that supports growth and prosperity and attracts investments, by allowing 100% company ownership for foreign nationals, drafting laws that protect intellectual property, launching a strategy aimed at attracting talent across all sectors, and signing comprehensive economic partnership agreements with India, Israel and Indonesia, with other countries expected to follow.

“Now, as a result of this forward-looking vision and the legislation it enacted, the UAE has established itself as a major global economic hub and a key actor in the development of international commerce, as evidenced by the GDP growth of 8.5% at current prices in the first half of 2022. The UAE's non-oil foreign trade broke previously unheard-of records after crossing the AED2 trillion threshold for the first time in its history to hit AED2.233 trillion in 2022, a growth of 17% from 2021, demonstrating the UAE economy's resilience in the face of global problems,” the minister said.

Related Topics

India World Technology Israel UAE Company Indonesia Hub 2020 Commerce Jew All From Labour

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.