Al Zeyoudi presents upgrades to UAE’s voluntary nationally determined contributions in New York

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, presented upgrades to the UAE’s voluntary nationally determined contributions, NDCs, at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

In his address at the briefing, organised by Luis Alfonso de Alba, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Action Summit, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Lately, we have witnessed a surge in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events around the world. These occurrences send a strong message to the whole world to unify and step up efforts and raise ambitions and contributions. In this context, we are proud to announce the UAE’s upgraded contributions."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that as part of its 2020 NDCs, the UAE will aim to achieve a target of 50 percent clean energy in its total energy mix by 2050, generated from renewable and nuclear power sources. This will more than double the existing target of 24 percent by 2021, as reflected in the country’s first NDCs.

He added that the government-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, will expand its first-in-the-region commercial-scale carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration project six-fold by 2030, marking one of the largest investments in this segment worldwide.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi noted that for the first time, the UAE’s 2020 NDCs will also include a National Climate Change Plan, as well as a National Climate Change Adaptation Programme.

Demonstrating the country’s holistic commitment to the environment, the minister said, "The UAE is also leveraging cutting-edge space technologies in its latest regional efforts to join the space race. The first Arab satellite, 813, set to launch into space in 2022, will monitor desertification, drought, and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as collect vital data that can be used to pinpoint causes, symptoms, and patterns of our planet’s changing climate conditions."

He stated, "We will organise more national dialogues on climate change and facilitate exchanges between the government, the youth, and civil society on climate priorities through our youth circles platform. We will mobilise other local stakeholders in the climate field, such as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, and Masdar, to establish internal youth advisory councils, and include young people in the design and implementation of climate-related projects."

The minister also announced the UAE’s decision to join new coalitions that support climate action, as well as several of the initiatives announced by the summit’s coalitions.

Under the Infrastructure, Cities and Local Action Track of the UN Climate Action Summit, the UAE is committed to providing technical support and charting a comprehensive roadmap that mobilises relevant stakeholders from local authorities and the private sector to construct net-zero-energy buildings.