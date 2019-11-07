Al Zeyoudi to attend launch of 15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and leading animal health and well-being experts will attend the launch of the 15th Conference of the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE, Regional Commission for the middle East, which convenes in Abu Dhabi next week.

Hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, in collaboration with OIE and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, the conference will run from 10th to 14th November, 2019, at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

It will bring together over 80 animal health and livestock experts, representatives of OIE’s Middle East offices, and stakeholders from the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, including members of the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development.

Coinciding with the establishment of OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation in Abu Dhabi this month, the conference will feature a series of closed informative workshops and presentations on the OIE’s role in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the state of animal health and welfare in the UAE and the wider region, as well as the importance of risk communication and emergency management of emerging and transboundary animal diseases.

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, said, "The UAE has emerged as a preferred host nation for major international events in key sectors, including the environment and related disciplines. OIE’s selection of the UAE to host its Sub-Regional Representation recognises the country’s leadership in the field of animal health and well-being."

"The UAE prioritises the issue of animal health. In recent years, the country has intensified efforts to develop and protect its livestock and mitigate the risks resulting from common and infectious animal diseases in line with the latest international standards. We will continue to shape mechanisms for the enhancement of this sector," he added.

The outcomes and recommendations emerging from the conference will be presented at the 88th OIE General Session in Paris in May 2020.

Saeed Al Bahari Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said, "We seek to strengthen synergies with OIE and the MOCCAE in driving the implementation of international standards in the sector. We also look forward to stepped-up efforts by national and regional veterinary laboratories in addressing and controlling animal diseases, especially transboundary diseases, and promoting animal welfare practices across the board."