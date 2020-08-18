UrduPoint.com
Al Zeyoudi Visits Dubai Exports To Discuss Cooperation In Promoting Trade, Exports

Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Al Zeyoudi visits Dubai Exports to discuss cooperation in promoting trade, exports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, recently visited Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy, to discuss closer co-ordination and co-operation on enhancing exports.

Al Zeyoudi was received by Eng. Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports, in the presence of Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director-General of Dubai Economy, and Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy.

Dubai Exports also briefed the minister on its services and focus areas, especially those related to developing capabilities and policies that enable exporters to enter international markets, in addition to new initiatives and cooperation with the ministry.

Al Zeyoudi said, "The development and promotion of non-oil exports from the UAE is a priority for the Ministry of Economy. It is also a major focus within the package of 33 initiatives approved by the government to support economic sector and stimulate business activity. The ministry is committed to enhancing cooperation with all relevant authorities at the Federal and local levels to support exporters in the UAE and increase their access to global markets."

He highlighted the role played by Dubai Exports in developing the capabilities of exporters in the emirate, opening new markets for them and providing services that enhance their competitiveness in foreign markets, which serve the country’s objectives of increasing the volume of non-oil foreign trade and expanding business partnerships.

"We will work to raise the level of coordination and cooperation with Dubai Exports to develop frameworks to further encourage and enhance national exports, and enable exporters to diversify their markets, thus supporting our strategic goals," Al Zeyoudi added.

Al Awadi stated, "We welcome the visit of Al Zeyoudi, and we are happy to continue the co-operative approach we have adopted from the outset with the ministry and all federal institutions. We are also satisfied having apprised the minister on our services, initiatives and efforts, covering all stages of the export journey."

"We will continue to launch new initiatives and plans that guarantee comprehensive support for exporters in Dubai and across the UAE. Dubai Exports has worked with the ministry on varied projects as part of strengthening our support for exporters and ensuring the sustainability of Dubai’s export sector," he added.

Concluding his visit, the minister called for a multi-disciplinary plan to be developed to ensure sustainable growth of exports, especially in light of the challenges arising out of COVID-19. Dubai achieved AED323 billion worth of non-oil trade from January to March 2020, a two percent growth compared to the same period in 2019, and exports worth AED43 billion.

