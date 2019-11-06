Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, discusses key concerns

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) With the ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s fisheries sector, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, today met with members of the Ras Al Khaimah Fishermen Society and listened to their key concerns and challenges.

The meeting is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for ministers and government officials to be seen working in the field to resolve the issues people face, outlined in his Letter of the New Season.

During the meeting at the Ras Al Khaimah Environment Protection and Development Authority, RAK EPDA, the Minister reiterated the importance of preserving the country’s fish stocks and protecting fishing, one of the oldest professions in the region and a key contributor to the UAE GDP.

Salah Al Rayssi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Biodiversity and Aquaculture Sector at the MoCCAE, said, "The Ministry’s support for diverse sectors is part of a well thought out strategy to streamline operations and promote productivity. Such endeavours help ensure overall efficiency and sustainability in line with the goals of the UAE Vision 2021.

"

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director-General of the RAK EPDA, said, "This meeting reinforces the efforts of the MoCCAE and the EPDA to work towards the well-being of the emirate’s fishermen and enhance ties between the fishermen, the government, and other key stakeholders of the fisheries sector. In line with its commitment to provide the country’s fishermen with the best-in-class services in a convenient and transparent manner, the Ministry routinely implements and revises laws related to the fisheries sector to increase its productivity and contribute to its long-term sustainability."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi later visited the fish market in Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by Al Rayssi and Munther Mohammed bin Shakar Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi directed the MoCCAE officials to extend the necessary assistance to the fishermen and traders to overcome the challenges they face and ensure their ability to continue practising their profession in compliance with the laws of the country.

The fishermen and traders conveyed their dedication to abide by the relevant legislation that aims to boost marine sustainability and ensure food security for present and future generations in line with the UAE Vision 2021.