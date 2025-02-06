ALA 10th Linguistic Council Highlights Modern Arabic Methodology
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Dr. Khalid Abu Amsha, professor of applied linguistics and expert in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, highlighted that the greatest challenge in education is the innovative transfer of knowledge.
He stressed that an effective teacher should speak for no more than 20 percent of a lesson, allowing the rest of the time for student engagement.
He described teaching as an evolving journey shared with learners, requiring educators to continuously acquire new insights to remain effective.
Dr. Abu Amsha shared his views at the 10th Linguistic Council, held last Wednesday at the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah. The session focused on Characteristics and Traits of Arabic Teachers for Non-Native Speakers in Light of International and Emirati Standards.
He emphasised that teaching Arabic to non-native speakers demands educators with extensive knowledge and expertise across various fields.
Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, stated, “Non-native Arabic-speaking students are ambassadors of the Arabic language to the world," highlighting how they help expand its global reach, expressing its beauty and depth to diverse cultures.
He praised the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserving and promoting Arabic. He noted Sharjah’s dedication to addressing the challenges of the language to secure its enduring legacy worldwide.
Dr. Al Mosteghanemi also spoke about Arabic’s rich history, shaped by renowned non-Arab scholars who advanced the humanities and sciences through the language. He underscored that recognising these contributions inspires modern efforts to enhance Arabic’s status using contemporary teaching methods.
Dr. Abu Amsha highlighted the UAE’s leadership in advancing Arabic through key initiatives, including the National Arabic Language Document, its updated version, Arabic Unites Us, and standards for teacher preparation, professional ethics, and continuous development.
He stressed the importance of integrating these frameworks into curricula to ensure lessons meet students’ needs and equip teachers with the tools to adapt to dynamic classrooms.
He warned that the least effective learning outcome occurs when students merely memorise a teacher’s structured approach, stripping lessons of motivation and engagement. Instead, he advocated for a task-based teaching model that links language learning to real-life experiences, helping students acquire practical vocabulary and structures.
In closing, Dr. Abu Amsha stated, "It is essential to develop innovative and unconventional titles for Arabic language books, such as Arab Cities, to present grammatical rules through engaging storytelling that captivates learners, making the learning experience both enjoyable and stimulating."
Recent Stories
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology1 minute ago
-
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa1 minute ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 202517 minutes ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate17 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign31 minutes ago
-
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi31 minutes ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents31 minutes ago
-
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billion31 minutes ago
-
UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement46 minutes ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu tournament brings international competitors to Moscow46 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation47 minutes ago