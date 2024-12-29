'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 01:45 AM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Brazil has seen a dramatic rise of climate disasters in recent years, compared to two previous decades, a new study says.

"Climate disasters have become more frequent and intense in recent decades, reflecting the impacts of climate change," said the report produced by the Brazilian Alliance for Ocean Literacy with the backing of Brazil's government and UNESCO.

The study, done by the research arm of the Federal University of Sao Paulo and released on Friday, said that in the four years between 2020 and 2023, Brazil government data showed an annual average of 4,077 climate-related disasters.

That was nearly double the 2,073 disasters registered annually, on average, in the two decades spanning 2000 to 2019.

The report called that an “alarming scenario.” Disasters so categorised include droughts, flooding, violent storms, extreme temperatures, cyclones, landslides, earthquakes and tsunamis.

The study showed a correlation between climate disasters suffered in the country and a warming of ocean surface temperatures.

