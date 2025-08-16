Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) CAPITALS,16th August, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladmir Putin had a "very profound" and "extremely productive" meeting. "Many points were agreed to," Trump told a joint press conference after they met in Alaska.

He said that he will discuss the results with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his remarks, Putin said Trump wants to get to the "crux of the matter" of the conflict in Ukraine. He hopes "agreements" are "starting point" for "solution of the Ukrainian issue".

"I expect that today's agreements will be the starting point not only for the solution of the Ukrainian issue but also will help us bring back business-like and pragmatic relations between Russia and the US," Putin said.

In an interview taped in Alaska after his meeting with Putin, Trump told Fox news ‘’it's up to Zelenskyy" now to get a deal done.

"Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done," the president said.

President Trump said that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky want him to attend a future potential meeting between the two leaders to discuss a path to peace.

Trump said he and Putin agreed on most things, but there are still one or two issues on which they disagree.

Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “The conversation is really very positive. This is the very conversation that allows us to confidently continue moving forward together on the path of seeking resolution options.''

The United Nations took note of the Russian-US summit outcomes, and welcomes the continuation of the constructive dialogue, according to UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The UN chief reiterated his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards peace in Ukraine.

