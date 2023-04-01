UrduPoint.com

Albanian Prime Minister Congratulates President Of UAE On New Leadership Appointments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 07:46 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the new leadership appointments.

In a tweet on his official account, Rama said, “Most sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as UAE VP, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

The Albanian Prime Minister further tweeted, “I avail myself to extend my best wishes for continuous progress and prosperity for the brotherly UAE Nation and their Visionary Leadership!”

