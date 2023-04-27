UrduPoint.com

ALC Announces Participation In Tunis International Book Fair 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced its participation in the 37th Tunis International Book Fair, organised by the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, from 28th April to 7th May 2023.

By participating in the exhibition, ALC is promoting its various publications to reach a wide segment of readers, in addition to making its books and publications available for sale to visitors at the Book Fair. The Centre’s stand is set to offer more than 800 titles, including some of the most notable contemporary publications in literature, sciences, humanities, and children’s literature. It will also include a number of classics issued through the Kalima Project for Translation, as well as literary and historical books, travel books, and cultural works related to the Esdarat Project, which is dedicated to transforming the intellectual works of both Arab and non-Arab scholars into books.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “Our participation at the Tunis International Book Fair reinforces our efforts to open new channels of communication and to achieve our goals at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promote areas of intellectual creativity, discuss opportunities for cooperation, and build partnerships with various stakeholders in the regional book industry.

We strive to participate in specialised exhibitions alongside local, regional, and international publishing houses, which allows us to further promote publications by Arab and international creators issued from our specialised projects, which cover various cultural fields.”

The Tunis International Book Fair is an annual cultural event organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs at the Palais des Expositions in the Tunisian capital, after being hosted by the Palais des Congrès since 1981. The programme includes parallel intellectual and cultural activities. This year’s edition is set to welcome 300 publishing houses, exhibiting nearly 500,000 titles, with Iraq selected to be the guest of honour for this edition of the exhibition.

