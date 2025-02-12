ALC opens nomination for third Sard Al Thahab Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has opened nominations for the third edition of the Sard Al Thahab (Golden Narrative) Award, with submissions accepted until 31st May 2025.

Inspired by the ideas and poetry of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the award honours narrators of biographies and folk tales, supports storytelling arts, and revives folk narration among younger generations in the UAE and across the Arab world. It highlights the cultural significance of storytelling while preserving heritage and narrative traditions.

Since its launch in 2023, the award has grown significantly. The previous edition received 1,213 nominations from 34 countries, including 19 Arab nations, marking a 23 percent increase from its inaugural year.

Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, expressed confidence in strong participation for the third edition, stating that the award has established itself as a leading platform for folk, visual, and storytelling arts.

“Narrative arts, short stories, and folk tales serve as powerful tools for preserving heritage and embedding it in collective memory. The Sard Al Thahab Award has become one of our most significant initiatives, reflecting our commitment to cultural diversity, innovation, and research in culture and heritage,” bin Tamim said.

The award spans six categories, including Short Story for Unpublished Stories, which facilitates new works; Short Story for Published Stories, which highlights artistic reinterpretations of folk heritage; and Popular Narratives, which recognises research on the role of folk storytelling in shaping cultural identity.

Other categories include Narrators, which honours storytellers of folk biographies; Illustrated Story, which merges literary text with artistic imagery; and Emirati Narration, which acknowledges individuals or institutions contributing to the UAE’s narrative in Arabic or other languages.

Submissions must be in Arabic, except for the Emirati Narration category, which accepts works in other languages. Each participant may submit one entry per cycle, provided it has not won another award in the same year.

The award is open to individuals and institutions, with nominations for the Emirati Narration category requiring endorsement from academic, research, or cultural institutions.

The selection process includes multiple review stages, culminating in the announcement of winners. The total annual prize pool amounts to AED2 million.

Applicants can submit entries through the ALC website (www.alc.ae) or via email at [email protected]. Submissions must include five copies of the nominated work, a CV detailing academic and creative achievements, a copy of the applicant’s passport, and a personal photograph.