ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 56th Cairo International Book Fair, organised by the General Egyptian Book Organisation from 23rd January to 5th February 2025 under the slogan “Read... In the beginning was the Word.”

ALC's participation includes a cultural programme to promote the Arabic language and support the publishing industry, showcasing its objectives and strategies.

The ALC pavilion will feature 600 titles, including 85 new publications from its initiatives like Kalima Project for Translation, Basaer series, and Esdarat.

Panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions will highlight ALC's key objectives, events, and literary awards. Visitors can also acquire the latest ALC publications at the pavilion.

A key event on the agenda is a seminar titled ‘The Sheikh Zayed Book Award and the Support of Arab Creative Industries’, featuring Dr. Ahmad Elsaid, Founder and CEO of Bayt Alhekma Cultural Group; Dr. Al Shaimaa El-Demerdash, Executive Director of the Heritage Books Revival Project at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; and publisher Dr. Fatima Al-Boudy, founder of El Ain Publishing House. The session will be moderated by journalist and media professional Mahmoud Sharaf and will discuss the significance of the award.

The Centre will also host a seminar titled ‘Sard Al Thahab: Visual Narration in the Service of Arab Culture’, focusing on the Sard Al Thahab (Golden Narrative) Award. Speakers include Abdulrahman Mohamed Al-Naqbi, Director of the Literary Awards Department at the ALC; Prof. Dr. Hussain Bakr, Professor of Cinematography at the academy of Arts; Dr. Shawkat El-Masry, Assistant Professor of Modern Literary Criticism at the Academy of Arts in Cairo; and author and poet Walid Alaadine. The session will be moderated by short story writer, screenwriter, and photographer Sherif Abdel Meguid and will explore the Award’s role in enriching the literary narrative.

Through its participation in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025, the ALC aims to enrich readers’ collections with its latest publications and continue its efforts to strengthen Arabic publishing and foster a culture of reading in Arabic. It also seeks to reinforce its relations with Egyptian and Arab cultural institutions by hosting writers, intellectuals, and cultural figures for daily discussions at its pavilion throughout the fair.

The Centre’s programme also includes the Arabic Coffee podcast series, organised in collaboration with the Ghaya Foundation, where various Arab intellectuals, artists, and writers share their experiences and present their projects. Additional seminars and cultural workshops will be held to address themes such as “Popular Narratives: Insights into Creative Experiences” and “Digital Transformation: A Gateway to the Future of the Publishing Industry.”

Moreover, the ALC will hold a virtual panel discussion with a diverse group of Arab and international publishers to address pressing issues in the field of Arabic publishing. Meanwhile, special evening sessions will showcase the Centre’s art publications, including a discussion titled “Visual Art and poetry: A Mutual Exchange of Influence,” which will be attended by prominent writers, poets, and publishers.

The Cairo International Book Fair, which this year hosts 1,345 publishing houses from 80 countries and features the Sultanate of Oman as the Guest of Honour, is one of the largest book fairs in the region, and is highly regarded by Arab and international writers, intellectuals, and publishers. Last year’s edition of the event welcomed around 4.7 million visitors.