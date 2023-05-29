UrduPoint.com

Aldar Announces Acquisition Of Basatin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Aldar Properties has acquired Basatin Landscaping as part of its drive to further scale up and broaden its integrated property and facilities management platform, Aldar Estates.

Through this transaction, valued at AED150 million, Aldar will hold a majority stake of 75% in Basatin, with the remaining 25% held by a strategic partner.

Basatin is a provider of a wide range of landscaping services, including design, installation, paving, gardening, and green waste disposal.

The transaction complements the services already provided through the Aldar Estates platform, a key operating segment under the Aldar Investment business. The platform has been expanding rapidly, supported by solid organic growth and a number of acquisitions over the last year.

This transaction adds significant weight to the capabilities of Aldar Estates, enabling it to provide a more holistic range of services to Aldar’s growing customer base.

Aldar Estates brings together a range of service providers, including property management company Provis, real estate services company Asteco, facilities management firm Khidmah, green building enabler Pactive Sustainable Solutions and security services provider Spark Security.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said, “Our investment business continues to grow at pace and building scale across our Aldar Estates platform is an integral part of our strategic growth agenda. Adding new complementary services to the platform is significant as we build out an offering that is becoming a one-stop shop for our clients.

We will continue to explore opportunities to further expand Aldar Estates’ capabilities to better service Aldar’s residential communities and assets under management, as well as the many customers that we serve across the region.”

The landscaping market in the UAE continues to experience strong growth, benefiting from the country’s positive demographic trends and the construction of several ambitious megaprojects.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Market From Weight Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

29 minutes ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

2 hours ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

3 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.