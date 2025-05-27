Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar has announced the launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas, the first ever branded residential development on Yas Island generating AED 850 million in sales.

The development attracted a broad range of buyers with its world-class amenities, legendary Waldorf Astoria service, and prime location on Yas Island. Expatriate residents and international investors account for 76% of total sales, with the remaining 24% attributed to UAE nationals. Global demand was led by buyers from the UK and China reflecting the international appeal of Yas Island due to its position as one of the region’s most vibrant destinations.

Notably, 66% of buyers were under the age of 45, highlighting strong demand for luxury, hospitality-driven living among younger demographics. Additionally, 68% of sales were to first-time Aldar buyers, reflecting the expanding reach and appeal of Aldar’s residential offerings. The project brings Hilton’s iconic Waldorf Astoria brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the capital.

Commenting on the sales performance, Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development said: “The sell-out of Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas marks a significant milestone for Aldar and highlights the attractiveness of Yas Island both as an investment destination and prime residential address. As the island’s first branded residential offering, its overwhelming success is a strong indicator of the rising demand for luxury, hospitality-led living in Abu Dhabi and the universal appeal of the Waldorf Astoria brand.”

Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas comprises an exclusive collection of elegantly furnished homes, including one-to-three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and luxurious four-bedroom penthouses. The development is strategically located along the iconic Yas Links Golf Course, with sweeping views of both the lush fairways and the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.