Aldar begins handover of 'Mamsha' and 'Jawaher' on Saadiyat Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Aldar Properties announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone in the delivery of two of its flagship developments on Saadiyat Island, having started phased handovers of Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Jawaher.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat is an exclusive mixed-use development located in the Saadiyat Cultural District offering beachfront residences with access to diverse retail, dining and entertainment features along the beach, said a press release issued by Aldar on Tuesday.

However, Jawaher is a luxury gated community located in the Saadiyat Beach District.

Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Commercial at Aldar Properties, said, "The handover of both Mamsha and Jawaher marks a remarkable achievement for us at Aldar and an exciting moment for our customers on Saadiyat Island. Homeowners can now experience luxury living in Abu Dhabi’s crown-jewel destination. We look forward to maintaining this pace of progress on these two prime developments as phased handovers continue."

Aldar has also achieved remarkable progress on projects that are currently in various stages of development, across key destinations in Abu Dhabi.