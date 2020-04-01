UrduPoint.com
Aldar Employees Contribute AED1m To ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme By Ma’an

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Aldar Properties today announced that its employees are contributing AED1 million to the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme launched by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

The campaign is designed to encourage financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies to support the community and promote social responsibility.

‘Together We Are Good’ is the first project of Ma’an’s recently launched ‘Social Fund’, the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges. The programme directs contributions according to priorities and in cooperation with relevant partners, with priority given to medical and educational aid and food supplies.

Commenting on the contribution, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said, "Social responsibility sits at the core of what we do in Aldar.

It does not only guide the way we do business, but also how we operate and cooperate as a responsible organisation.

"Through this initiative, Aldar’s diverse family made up of 40 nationalities is demonstrating commitment, dedication and full support of the outstanding efforts undertaken by the UAE Government, public and health authorities, and entities like Ma’an."

Earlier this month, Ma’an and Aldar signed a strategic agreement that will see both organisations address priority social challenges through social contracting. Aldar will invest AED2 million, a demonstration of their commitment to the programme.

As part of the agreement, Aldar and Ma’an will work together to build the first Social Impact bond in the GCC – an innovative way to finance the delivery of public services.

