Aldar Investments US$500 Million Sukuk Listed On Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Today

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Aldar Investments US$500 million Sukuk listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The latest US$500 million Sukuk issued by Aldar Investment Properties - a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Aldar Properties - was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange website, the fixed-rate, US dollar-denominated Sukuk, with a tenor of 10 years, carries a coupon rate of 3.875 percent. The issue was six times oversubscribed, with global investors accounting for 71 percent of the total transaction allocation.

Aldar Investments owns and manages an AED20 billion diversified portfolio of high-quality income-generating residential, retail, commercial and hospitality assets.

This Sukuk issuance follows a successful debut 7 years US$500 million Sukuk that was issued by Aldar Investments in 2018, and was the first corporate Sukuk to trade on the ADX. Similar to the 2018 issuance, the new Sukuk will also be traded on the Euronext Dublin exchange.

Commenting on the announcement, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said, "The Aldar Investments Sukuk issuance attracted strong global investor interest to finance a business with robust fundamentals. Secondary market liquidity plays a role in a successful transaction, and our dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dublin Euronext provides a connection to geographically diverse and deep pools of capital."

