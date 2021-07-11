Aldar launches exclusive land plots at Al Gurm waterfront community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Aldar Properties has announced the launch of the second phase of its Al Gurm development, a waterfront community on the south-west side of Abu Dhabi’s main island.

The beach facing land plots at Al Gurm are exclusively available to purchase by UAE nationals, Aldar said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of 71 new plots are available at Al Gurm, which is comprised of a series of archipelago-style islands over a total of 105,000 sqm – a unique concept within Abu Dhabi. Each plot will have access to exclusive beaches.

Plots range in size from 900 to 4,400 sqm, distributed across three distinct areas: The Beach, The Canal, and The Island.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said, "A private community with direct access to the heart of the city, Al Gurm is one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive and desirable locations. The master plan is designed to provide a world class beach resort lifestyle, where residents can unwind and relax in their bespoke homes right by the water. With limited plots available for this unique product, we expect to register strong demand amongst interested UAE nationals."

Construction of the second phase of Al Gurm is due to begin in September 2021, with handovers expected to commence in March 2024, said the statement.