Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2023) Aldar Properties announced on Wednesday the launch of Gardenia Bay, a residential community that connects residents with nature and brings urban tranquillity and waterfront living into Yas Island.

Construction of the first phase of Gardenia Bay, a community which is located opposite Yas Park, will begin in Q1 2024, with handovers expected in Q2 2027.

Twenty-hundred ten of the community's 2,434 modern homes, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, will be made available to buyers in the first phase of the development starting from 8th September 2023.

Buildings will be oriented to maximise shade and reduce heat, with additional cooling from water features and significant emphasis on landscaping and planting selection.

Fostering a sense of belonging, community activations and amenities will be seen across the development through 'The Bay View', a social clubhouse with co-working spaces and outdoor working pods, community farming, zen gardens, barbecue areas, educational kids' play areas, an amphitheatre, and an urban beach club.

Residents will have a central amenity building and secondary amenities, including a gymnasium, cycling and jogging tracks, a café, and a multi-purpose area.

A mosque will also be built to accommodate over 2,000 worshippers.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said, "In response to the growing demand for sustainable and wellness-focused communities, we are delighted to unveil Gardenia Bay, our latest product offering, building on wellness, nature and the best of waterside living on Yas Island. Residents at the development will enjoy varied urban amenities and facilities, and most importantly, a sense of community that we believe will pique the interest of existing and new customers."

Gardenia Bay's design and the integration of nature within the development is centred around Aldar's commitment to environmental sustainability and its communities' overall well-being. By adopting a modular construction approach, the development will focus on high quality with minimum environmental impact.

Additional sustainable practices will be integrated, including using recycled materials, ensuring a balance between environmental responsibility and innovative design.