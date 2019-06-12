Aldar launches new AED1.7 billion residential community in Alshamkha

Aldar Properties today launched Alreeman II, a AED1.7 billion master-planned residential community in the Alshamkha area of Abu Dhabi, available exclusively for purchase by UAE nationals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Aldar Properties today launched Alreeman II, a AED1.7 billion master-planned residential community in the Alshamkha area of Abu Dhabi, available exclusively for purchase by UAE nationals.

Alreeman II follows the success of Alreeman, launched in January 2019 which generated AED1.6 billion in sales.

Spread across an area of 2.4 million square metres, the development features 1,690 villa plots, which range between 500 to 1,000 square metres in size. The new residential community will include a wide range of amenities including a school, retail offerings, parks, mosques, and running and cycling tracks catering to their specific needs and interests.

Sales of the first phase of the land plots will commence on 22nd June, with prices starting from AED690,000 per plot. Construction will commence at the end of 2019, with the first handovers commencing from the end of 2021.

Commenting on the launch, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said, "Alreeman II builds on the incredible success of Alreeman, launched earlier this year. This expansion is a clear response to high demand among UAE nationals to create communities in the Alshamkha area and we are committed to delivering high quality and comfortable living spaces that meet these needs. We look forward to developing a new community that UAE nationals can call home."