Aldar launches ‘Noya Luma’ on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Aldar Properties (Aldar) has announced the launch of 189 standalone villas at Noya Luma on Yas Island. Noya Luma sits adjacent to the rest of the Noya community on the north side of the island and is open to buyers from all nationalities on a freehold basis.

With significant interest registered in four-bedroom villas during the first two phases, Noya Luma will feature detached villas in three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts in response to customer demand for larger options. All properties within Noya Luma will be standalone villas with increased indoor and outdoor space, with average plot sizes larger than their phase two counterparts.

Location and community facilities proved to be key drivers of sales at Noya Viva, both of which will be carried over to Noya Luma. The development is located in close proximity to all major road networks and Yas Island amenities and includes exclusive recreational facilities and gardens that will ensure it is the perfect environment to live, work and play.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, commented, "The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development reflects renewed consumer confidence, and confirmation that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is going from strength to strength. We continue to consult with our customers to ensure that the products we offer meet their needs, allowing us to deliver properties that address gaps in the market. Noya Luma is a prime example of this, and it will strongly complement our existing portfolio of high-quality assets on Yas Island, one of the Emirate’s premier destinations."

Construction of Noya Luma is due to begin in November 2021, with handovers expected to commence in February 2024. Noya Luma is the latest addition to Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Noya Viva, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan.