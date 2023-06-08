Aldar launches second building at The Source

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) Aldar Properties today announced the launch of the second building at The Source, a residential community that redefines wellness-inspired living in the heart of Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Source II follows on from the sell-out of the first building at ‘The Source’, a community specifically designed with residents’ holistic health and wellbeing at its core. The initial offering experienced huge interest from overseas buyers with all 204 units sold within days of launch.

The latest development comprises 148 modern residential units, designed to complement Saadiyat Island’s cultural and natural surroundings.

The second building will provide the ultimate offering in sophisticated living with breathtaking views of the iconic Zayed National Museum and close proximity to Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Soul Beach, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Residents will also have the opportunity to explore some of the UAE's most thrilling cultural landmarks, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House, and the Natural History Museum.

The Source II offers residents a haven for wellbeing, with a range of facilities and services focused on enhancing mental and physical health and strengthening social connections.

The Source II blends luxury, sustainability, and comfort, in line with Aldar’s commitment towards Net Zero and supporting the environmental sustainability and well-being of its communities.

The development is designed on low carbon guidelines and will be built with smart infrastructure ensuring improved energy efficiency, cleaner and healthier air, and enabling residents to enjoy a clean and holistic way of living, with sophisticated space planning, spa-inspired bathrooms, and avant-garde appliances and amenities throughout.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, commented, "The tremendous response we received following the launch of ‘The Source’ earlier this year further underlines growing demand for homes that present a haven for residents to focus on physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Aldar continues to invest in the creation of wellness-centric communities, and with the second building, we aim to offer our customers spaces that inspire holistic health and make wellness an integral part of everyday life. Abu Dhabi continues to be a prime investment destination and The Source II at Saadiyat Grove offers the perfect blend of culture, seaside tranquillity, and community living that will attract owners and investors alike."

The Source II embeds social and environmental sustainability measures across every aspect of the development. Targeting a 2 Pearl Estidama rating and LEED certification, the development incorporates sustainable design principles and green building technology to save water and reduce carbon emissions.

The building is also designed to enhance energy efficiency, targeting at least an 18% reduction in energy use against ASHRAE 2010, an international benchmark that establishes minimum requirements for energy efficiency in buildings.

The Source II is located at Saadiyat Grove, the most sought-after cultural destination in the world. Construction of the second building is due to begin in Q4 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q4 2026.

