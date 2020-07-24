Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) BU DHABI, 24th July 2020 (WAM) - Aldar Properties today announced the opening of Soul Beach, a new leisure destination at the Mamsha Al Saadiyat community for UAE residents and international visitors alike.

Overlooking the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Soul Beach will feature a 1km beach with pristinely manicured sands, a 400m swimming zone, 400 parasol-flanked sunbeds and a unique refreshment concept for maximum convenience. Having scanned a QR code placed on their tables, visitors can peruse the Soul Beach menu by mobile and order on WhatsApp, with refreshments swiftly delivered to their sunbeds by golf buggy.

Soul Beach will be open to the public from Friday, 24 July from 8am to sunset, 7 days per week. Entry will be AED 50 per person on weekdays and AED 75 on weekends, which includes a free sunbed and parasol.

The destination has been extensively adapted to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of visitors in light of Government regulations and international best practice. All sunbeds are socially distanced and free sanitizer is made available to visitors. An enhanced sanitization regime is administered across the facility from morning to night, supported by dedicated safety personnel. Also, lifeguards are permanently on hand to ensure the safety of swimmers.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District adjacent to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat, Mamsha Al Saadiyat is an exclusive beachfront development comprising five plots, featuring 461 luxury homes and retail outlets. Customers can also visit the Saadiyat Grove Experience Centre to learn more about Aldar’s summer promotions.