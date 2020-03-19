Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash dividends for 2019

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Aldar Properties today approved AED1.14 billion in cash dividends (14.5 fils per share) for the financial year ended on 31 December 2019.

This came as Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, hosted today the Annual General Assembly meeting of Aldar properties via video conference, after receiving the necessary approvals from Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority.

This makes Aldar the first company in Abu Dhabi’s private sector to host its AGM via a video conference channel.

This represents a 4% growth on 2018’s dividend, marking the eighth consecutive year of growth in Aldar’s dividends.