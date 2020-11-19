Aldar Properties launches AED940 million residential community

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Aldar Properties, Aldar, today announced the launch of Noya, a master-planned residential community on the iconic Yas Island. The AED940 million development is located in an investment zone, with all properties available for purchase on a freehold basis.

Located in close proximity to Aldar’s flagship Yas Acres, Noya offers residents the opportunity to combine the luxury of living on Yas Island, the capital’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, with convenient access to the heart of Abu Dhabi. Noya features 510 residences, including 4-bedroom villas and 2-and 3-bedroom townhouses.

Each unit will have its own outdoor space that owners will be able to call their own. The community offers an attractive range of amenities including community gardens, sports facilities, a community pool with adult and kid’s sections, splash pad, gym, and multi-purpose room, along with access to the island’s schools, golf courses, retail and entertainment destinations, and park networks for relaxation and leisure.

Construction of Noya is due to begin in Q2 2021, with handovers to commence in Q2 2023. Noya is Aldar’s latest residential community on Yas Island, which is home to Water’s Edge, demonstrating the continued appeal for residences in this prime destination in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the launch, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties, said: "Noya will welcome its prospective residents with a unique balance of modern, efficient design, abundant outdoor spaces and connectivity to central Abu Dhabi.

As Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate developer, Aldar is committed to continuously delivering property that meets the demands of the market in a sustainable way. The launch of Noya is testament to the strong fundamentals and resilience of the capital’s real estate market and the trust customers have placed in Aldar."

Rashed Al Omaira, Executive Director – Commercial at Aldar Properties, said: "We are proud to be launching Noya, which reflects the healthy demand for residential communities in Abu Dhabi. Yas Island is one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting and sought-after destinations, and we are confident that with developments such as Noya, it will continue to attract residents, tourists and investors. We look forward to seeing this community come to life and welcoming new homeowners to the island."

Yas Island is a leading leisure and entertainment destination home to the Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Ferrari World, CLYMB, Du Arena, Yas Beach, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World. The one-of-a-kind tourist destination and vibrant residential hub also comprises of numerous luxury villas, apartments and hotels. The island will soon welcome the Abu Dhabi Media Zone’s new twofour54 campus which will bring a working population of 10,000 people. Leading community developments on Yas Island include Ansam, Mayan, West Yas and Yas Acres, all offering an unrivalled quality of life in picturesque surroundings.