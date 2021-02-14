UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aldar Properties Reports 17 %; 8 % Increases In Revenue, Gross Profit, Respectively, Driven By Record Development Business Performance In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

Aldar Properties reports 17 %; 8 % increases in revenue, gross profit, respectively, driven by record development business performance in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Aldar Properties today reported a 17 percent rise in revenue for 2020, driven by record development business performance.

In a statement Sunday, the company reported a strong financial and operating performance in 2020 "driven by record annual development revenue and increased income from management of government infrastructure contracts."

"The 2020 revenue increased 17% to AED8.39 billion, and gross profit rose 8% to AED 2.98 billion. Full-year net profit steadied at AED1.93 billion," it added.

"Abu Dhabi has successfully navigated the considerable challenges of the global pandemic and is now moving into recovery," said Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Properties.

"A rapid and globally pioneering approach to promoting health and safety has been backed by the Emirate’s financial strength and the Government’s proactive support of our communities. This effective combination has underpinned the long-term fundamentals of the economy and sustained investor confidence in the real estate sector. During this critical period, Aldar has reinforced its position as the trusted partner for public-private collaboration on strategic real estate and infrastructure investment.

I am proud that Aldar’s robust balance sheet and best-practice governance ensure that the company will be an important driver of Abu Dhabi’s growth in the coming years."

Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar Properties, said, "Aldar’s powerful performance in 2020 has set the tone for a new phase of sustainable growth. We have adopted a new operating model to propel the company to the next level in terms of scale and breadth of activity and to meet our ambitious sustainability targets. This will involve a major programme to accelerate the recycling of capital and to invest in expansion. Aldar is the trusted partner in the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, in alignment with the Emirate’s plans for investment and economic diversification. We are highly appreciative of the Government’s decisive management of the Covid-19 challenges and its leadership in setting a clear ambition for recovery and future growth."

Related Topics

Business Company Abu Dhabi Driver UAE Dirham Sunday 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

46 minutes ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

47 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

2 hours ago

Department of Culture and Tourism launches Sheikh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.