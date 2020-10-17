Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Heroes Office to support UAE’s frontline professionals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) Aldar Properties, Aldar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Frontline Heroes Office, FHO, to recognise and support UAE’s frontline professionals.

The agreement allows Aldar to directly support the Frontline Heroes Office’s mission to raise awareness of the key role played by frontline professionals during crises and emergencies in 2020 and beyond.

The FHO supports a comprehensive range of frontline professionals, including medical and non-medical staff working in the health sector, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaning and services personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, security and emergency workers, and sanitization workers.

As part of the three-year MoU, Aldar will promote the FHO’s awareness initiatives across its diversified asset portfolio, including Yas Mall, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall, as well as a number of hotels and schools across Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Aldar will offer qualifying frontline professionals a range of purchase and rent offers, including a six percent refund on purchase price once the final payment is settled, a four-year waiver of service charges, AED 4,000 worth of Yas Mall vouchers, as well as points on Aldar’s new Darna loyalty programme which allows for points to be used across its portfolio. Aldar is also offering up to 30 percent discounts across its hotels, golf resorts and food and beverage outlets.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: "Aldar is proud to be amongst the first companies to support the Frontline Heroes Office in responding to the challenges of frontline professionals, and ensuring they are nationally recognised and appreciated.

The UAE was recently recognised as one of the most effective countries tackling the pandemic, which is a result of the relentless efforts of our frontline heroes and the prompt and decisive action our wise leadership has taken to safeguard the health of its people. As a responsible business, we are committed to shouldering the responsibility and supporting this nationwide programme in every way possible, to ensure that our talented and dedicated frontline heroes receive all the support they need and the recognition that encourages them to continue this journey."

Professor Maha Barakat, Director General of the Frontline Heroes Office, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Aldar, to recognize and support the tireless efforts of our frontline professionals who protect and support the UAE community in times of need. We look forward to working closely with Aldar to drive the development of our support and recognition programmes to address the concerns of our frontline heroes."

The Frontline Heroes Office was set up in July 2020 by decree of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and operates under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.