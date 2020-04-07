Aldar reduces school fees by 20%, invests AED10 million in distance learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Aldar Properties announced on Tuesday that it will cut 20 percent of school fees and a refund of all payments made toward catering and transport expenses for the third term of the current academic year, to all students enrolled in Aldar academies and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi.

Aldar will also launch 'All In This Together’ fund to support families impacted by the current circumstances, the company said on Tuesday.

As part of this initiative, families will also have the option to pay the remainder amount of the third term fees in instalments in a four-month period prior to the start of the next academic year in September 2020. Those who have already made the payment for term 3 fees in full will be credited the 20 percent discount against term 1 fees for 2020-21.

Families also have the option of a zero percent interest monthly payment plan to pay the school fees of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Additionally, Aldar education is making an investment of AED10 million toward technology and infrastructure to facilitate distance learning programmes and to cover devices expenses that were purchased and distributed to families who did not have the tools to deliver distance learning to their children.

Commenting on the new initiative, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said, "We promised, at the beginning of these difficult circumstances, that we will face them together. Everyone in the Aldar family is working tirelessly to explore methods that can help ease the burden on our people, customers, partners and the wider community."