Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Aldar today announced the complete sell-out of 450 townhomes at Al Deem, the vibrant new Emirati community located in the northeast of Yas Island.

With sales surpassing AED1.8 billion, the overwhelming demand for Al Deem reaffirms the appetite for high-quality, family-focused communities amongst Emirati families and Aldar’s continued focus on delivering homes to suit the needs of all residents in Abu Dhabi.

At Al Deem, 68 percent of sales were completed by male buyers, with females representing the remaining 32 percent. Notably, 56 percent of buyers are first time Aldar buyers, with repeat customers completing 44 percent of sales. 63 percent of all buyers intend to live in Al Deem and 64 percent of buyers are under 45 years old. 84 percent of buyers reside in Abu Dhabi, with the remaining 16 percent residing in other Emirates in the UAE.

The Al Deem townhomes consist of residential units in various sizes and have been specially designed to combine modern living concepts with authentic Emirati values.

Among them are 26 first-of-their-kind live-work homes that combine residential and commercial space, offering flexibility for entrepreneurs and creatives to operate cafés, art studios, and boutique businesses within the community.

A concept new to the UAE, the live-work homes received strong interest from buyers, highlighting the demand for innovative housing solutions that support entrepreneurial lifestyles.

Set within a thoughtfully planned master community, Al Deem provides residents with access to a wide range of amenities, including a mosque, schools, a health centre, community centre, parks, and retail.

Additionally, two new bridges will connect Al Deem directly to Yas Island, ensuring quick access to world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure activities, as well as proximity to Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.