UrduPoint.com

Aldar To Launch New Development In Yas Island

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:45 PM

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Building on the success of the first two phases of its flagship development on Yas Island, Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Yas Acres The Magnolias. The third phase of the well-established development at the Yas Acres gated community consists of 312 new spacious villas and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from 4 September.

With construction completed for properties in Redwoods, Aspens and Cedars, the previous phases of Yas Acres, Aldar is releasing homes in Magnolias. Customers will enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island and Yas Acres has to offer, including the additional benefit of stunning golf course views for those exclusive front-line villas. Once Magnolias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, retail and F&B outlets, ample green spaces and community pools, while world class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95%.

The overall design of the Magnolias properties has also been revised to enable a more balanced lifestyle; more efficient and spacious floor plans meet the current desire of customers for extra space to live, work and relax. Some of the new features include larger bedrooms, pantries, studies, laundry rooms and storage areas.

Homes in Magnolias will be competitively priced.

Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, many of which are golf course facing.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: "Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes, particularly from younger buyers looking for either an investment foothold or to lay down family roots in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations. Furthermore, the upcoming handover of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Yas South is set to bring a working population of over 10,000 to the island, and Yas Acres provides an ideal community for employees who will relocate their families closer to their workplace."

The homes at Magnolias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 percent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.

Construction of Magnolias is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024. This addition to the Yas Acres development is in quick succession to the recent sell out of Noya Viva and Noya Luma on Yas Island which reflects the ongoing strong demand for Aldar homes on Yas Island.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water UAE Abu Dhabi Hub September Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

2 minutes ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago
 RTA claims Guinness World Record for largest numbe ..

RTA claims Guinness World Record for largest number of nationalities participati ..

2 hours ago
 MSCI upgrades ADCB&#039;s ESG rating to ‘AA’ d ..

MSCI upgrades ADCB&#039;s ESG rating to ‘AA’ driven by leading digital trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.