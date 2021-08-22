Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Building on the success of the first two phases of its flagship development on Yas Island, Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Yas Acres The Magnolias. The third phase of the well-established development at the Yas Acres gated community consists of 312 new spacious villas and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from 4 September.

With construction completed for properties in Redwoods, Aspens and Cedars, the previous phases of Yas Acres, Aldar is releasing homes in Magnolias. Customers will enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island and Yas Acres has to offer, including the additional benefit of stunning golf course views for those exclusive front-line villas. Once Magnolias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, retail and F&B outlets, ample green spaces and community pools, while world class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95%.

The overall design of the Magnolias properties has also been revised to enable a more balanced lifestyle; more efficient and spacious floor plans meet the current desire of customers for extra space to live, work and relax. Some of the new features include larger bedrooms, pantries, studies, laundry rooms and storage areas.

Homes in Magnolias will be competitively priced.

Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, many of which are golf course facing.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: "Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes, particularly from younger buyers looking for either an investment foothold or to lay down family roots in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations. Furthermore, the upcoming handover of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Yas South is set to bring a working population of over 10,000 to the island, and Yas Acres provides an ideal community for employees who will relocate their families closer to their workplace."

The homes at Magnolias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 percent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.

Construction of Magnolias is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024. This addition to the Yas Acres development is in quick succession to the recent sell out of Noya Viva and Noya Luma on Yas Island which reflects the ongoing strong demand for Aldar homes on Yas Island.