Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to redefine retail experience at Yas Mall

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th March 2021 (WAM) - Aldar Investment today announced a AED 500 million redevelopment plan for Yas Mall to reinforce the asset’s position as the centrepiece of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s fast-growing residential and leisure destination.

The substantial investment will enhance the customer journey by reimagining the mall’s spaces and introducing new innovative retail concepts. The redevelopment will further enable Aldar Investment to deliver a unique and diversified offering to tenants and customers by repurposing 40 percent of its gross leasable area to high impact experiential retail, F&B, and co-working office spaces. Work on key areas of the mall is already underway and will be completed in phases over 12-18 months.

Despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic, Aldar has maintained steady footfall across its retail portfolio, while upholding the health and safety of its employees, customers, retailers, and the communities it serves.

Announcing the plan, Jassem Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Investment, said, "Since opening its doors over six years ago, Yas Mall has become Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and leisure destination. Our transformational plan for the mall is in anticipation of evolving customer needs and in line with developing retail trends globally. The project will deliver a new and diversified offering to enrich the customer experience.

"We are also future-proofing a key asset that is at the heart of Yas Island and its many world-class attractions, drawing in more local and international visitors. It will also allow us to serve new communities growing around Yas Mall. This redevelopment is perfectly aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to reinforce the capital’s position as a favourable destination for business, tourism, and living," Busaibe added.

The redevelopment will expand the mall’s F&B offering by 40 percent, introducing a variety of F&B brands in addition to a new food hall and outdoor terraces to be located at the North Entrance, which will include a wide mix of local and international brands. Situated in the heart of Yas Mall, the revamped Town Square will offer an alfresco inspired dining experience with clear views of events and activations.

The Boulevard connecting Yas Mall with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi will become an all-new sports hub, showcasing the world’s best sports brands with five unique concept and experiential stores.

The plan will increase the health, beauty, and jewellery categories, and the mall will welcome several international fashion brands including the first Urban Outfitters store in Abu Dhabi, Kendall & Kylie and technological footwear brand Duozoulu. Yas Mall will add a home furnishings district, introducing stores such as EBarza and Ethan Allen for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

New flagship stores will also be introduced, offering unique brand experiences and showcasing the latest trends.

The redevelopment will add a total of 15,000 sqm of office space to Yas Mall. This includes the recently launched Cloud Spaces, a co-working space designed as a differentiated business concept, which marks the first milestone in the redevelopment.

The project will improve the customer journey within the mall, supported by the introduction of ‘way-finding’ technologies as well as an interactive digital art screen which will replace the Water Fountain in Town Square. There will also be a refurbishment of the parking areas, entrances, and welcome desks to further enhance the customer experience.

As part of Yas Mall’s commitment to the environment, it is introducing a customised composter transforming food waste to biosoil that will be used in 115,000 sqm of the mall’s landscape. In addition, 60,000 lamps will be replaced with LED lighting across the mall. These changes will reduce Yas Mall’s carbon footprint by 59 tons per year and improve the mall’s recycling rate from 30 percent to 40 percent. As part of Aldar Investment’s commitment to the community, the redevelopment plan will include additional features to make the mall fully accessible to People of Determination. Yas Mall was recently awarded a Certificate of Gold by The World Disability Union to honour disability-friendly organisations.

Yas Island continues to enhance its position as the leading leisure and entertainment destination with the introduction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which will complement existing destinations on the island including Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Beach, and Yas Links Golf Course. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel in Yas Bay has just opened its doors last month and the island will also be home to the highly anticipated Warner Bros Abu Dhabi hotel this year.

Yas Island is already home to a variety of Aldar residential communities including Noya, Water’s Edge, Ansam, West Yas, Yas Acres, and Mayan. By the end of 2021, the total number of residential units at Yas Island and Al Raha Beach will be 15,000 units, and Yas Mall will be within 10 minutes’ driving distance for more than 50,000 people.

As one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations, Yas Island continues to evolve as a premium destination to live, work and play. The island will soon welcome Abu Dhabi Media Zone’s new twofour54 campus adding another creative dimension and significant weekday footfall, with the redeveloped Yas Mall set to meet the demands of a diverse range of customers: residents, professionals, tourists, and visitors from across the UAE and the world.