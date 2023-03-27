UrduPoint.com

Aldar Unveils ‘The Source’ At Saadiyat Grove

Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Aldar Properties has announced the launch of a limited number of apartments at “The Source”, a new living experience that sits within the company’s landmark cultural destination, Saadiyat Grove.

The Source is the first project of its kind in the UAE, representing Aldar’s first ‘Wellness’ development – a community specifically designed with residents’ holistic health and wellbeing at its core.

Construction is set to start in Q4 2023, with handovers estimated for Q3 2026.

The low-rise community boasts 204 apartments and penthouses and provides residents with a range of offerings that cover all aspects of physical and mental wellbeing, from wearables and sleep apps to meditation rooms and premium fitness facilities.

Residents will have access to a full suite of amenities, including yoga, Pilates and meditation rooms, gyms, pools, thermal suites and saunas, outdoor and indoor play areas, squash courts, and an exclusive residents’ lounge.

Homes at The Source range from 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom + maid, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each property also comes with a choice of two themes for interior finishing catering to individual customer preferences.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said, “As the first development of its kind in the UAE, we anticipate strong demand from both owner occupiers that place a premium on wellbeing, and the international investors that are increasingly turning to Abu Dhabi as a prime investment destination.”

Targeting a minimum of a 2 Pearl Estidama rating, the project will feature sustainable design elements that reduce carbon emissions and water usage throughout the design, build, and living phases of the development.

