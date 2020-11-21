Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2020 (WAM) - Aldar Properties PJSC (‘Aldar’) today announced that Noya, its latest residential community in the heart of Yas Island, was sold out in four hours on the first day of the public launch, generating over AED 1 billion in sales, taking the year to date sales to over AED 3 billion. The launch of the 510-unit development demonstrates the strong interest in the Abu Dhabi real estate market for premium products.

Located in an investment zone, Noya was open to customers of all nationalities, where 60% of end-buyers were UAE nationals and 40% were non-UAE nationals. Noya attracted a younger customer base with 50% of buyers under the age of 45 and 20% under 30, representing the highest youth penetration. The launch witnessed a strong turnout from female customers, which represented 25% of female buyers. The master-planned residential development is the first affordable townhouse and villa community on Yas Island, with prices starting at AED 1.49 million.

Commenting on the sales Rashed Al Omaira, Executive Director – Commercial at Aldar Properties, said: "The strong response we received on Noya is a prime example of our commitment to deliver the right property that meets the market demand and expectations of customers. It is also a clear testament to the strength of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and the solid appetite for well-priced, premium developments in prime locations like Yas Island.

As one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations, Yas Island continues to attract a diverse mix of buyers who are looking for the right balance of quality, location and lifestyle, and we are very excited to offer our customers the opportunity to invest and own properties in such unique developments."

Construction of Noya is due to begin in Q2 2021, with handovers to commence in Q2 2023. Noya is Aldar’s latest residential community on Yas Island, which is also home to leading community developments including Water’s Edge, Ansam, West Yas, Yas Acres, and Mayan. Over 5,000 units have been launched in the last four years with over 87% sold, demonstrating the continued demand for residential communities on Yas Island.

Each unit will have its own outdoor space that owners will be able to call their own. Noya offers an attractive range of amenities including community gardens, sports facilities, a community pool with adult and kid’s sections, splash pad, gym, and multi-purpose room, along with access to the island’s schools, golf courses, retail and entertainment destinations, and park networks for relaxation and leisure.