ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Arab Cultural Merit—First Class, in the inaugural edition of this distinguished honour.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, accepted the award on His Highness's behalf during a solemn ceremony at ALECSO's headquarters in Tunis.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO; Dr. Eman Al Salami, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Tunisia; ambassadors from Arab countries to Tunisia; and distinguished intellectuals, thinkers, and media professionals from around the Arab world.

The event began with a speech by ALECSO's Director-General, who announced the inauguration of the first edition of Arab Cultural Merit, a prestigious award given to individuals, organisations, or institutions for outstanding contributions to Arab culture. The award is a high-level recognition of quality and originality in cultural domains, and it encourages worthwhile efforts to develop knowledge and cultural services.

Dr. Ould Amar spoke about the award, saying, "This award aims to recognise the efforts of pioneering individuals and institutions that have contributed to presenting Arab culture to the world with its humanitarian and civilisational depth while enriching the cultural landscape and promoting Arab identity and knowledge values. It is natural that the organisation's first recipient is a remarkable individual in every human, intellectual, academic, and political sense – a decision that validates the credibility, validity, and stature of this high-level initiative."

He went on, "Today we come together—in the name of all intellectuals, creators, artists, thinkers, writers, and poets—to honour His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. We honour this great persona, who stands as a guardian of culture and knowledge, safeguarding Arab identity and supporting human values. He has tirelessly worked to present an authentic image of Arab culture as one of peace, dialogue, and harmony.”

The Director-General also highlighted His Highness's key initiatives, including the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, a modern monumental project and the largest linguistic endeavour in Arab history; it holds the Guinness World Record for the largest dictionary in human history.

He also acknowledged His Highness's financial support for ALECSO, which enabled the ongoing operations of the Encyclopaedia of Prominent Arab and Muslim Scholars and Writers, a significant reference book at the Arab and Islamic levels. Other significant initiatives include the Islamic Cultural Centre in Wolfsburg, Germany, the Azzagra Cultural Centre in Spain, and the establishment of Quran memorisation and Arabic language schools in several African countries. His Highness also launched initiatives to strengthen cultural ties across the Arab world, such as the Arab Theatre Authority, which organises the largest annual gathering of Arab theatre professionals and artists; the Sharjah Art Foundation; and the Sharjah academy for Performing Arts, among others.

Dr. Ould Amar added, “There is no doubt that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is the conscience of ‘Arab cultural endeavour’, a clear, visible conscience manifested in inspiring scientific and cultural projects that have contributed to shaping global knowledge systems and empowering Arab culture.

In appreciation of all of this, and in line with ALECSO’s goals and internal regulations, and under the authority of its Director-General and the mandate of the Conference of Arab Ministers of Culture, the organisation has decided to award His Highness the Arab Cultural Merit—First Class—in recognition of his profound contributions to Arab and Islamic culture, the preservation of civilisational identity, and the promotion of a knowledge-based society.”

In a recorded message, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said: “Today, we celebrate the awarding of the Arab Cultural Merit – First Class – to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in recognition of his cultural and intellectual journey and his significant efforts in supporting cultural programmes and initiatives and fostering civilisational and intellectual exchange at regional and global levels.

This merit reflects Arab appreciation for an exceptional cultural vision that has made Sharjah a hub of creativity, knowledge, thought, literature, and theatre. It embodies His Highness’s belief in the role of culture in building and advancing societies and his continuous efforts to embed culture as a path for development and an investment in human capital.”

He added, “His Highness’s cultural, literary, and intellectual initiatives deserve complete recognition. They have led to Sharjah being named the World Book Capital, Capital of Arab Culture, and Capital of Islamic Culture, among many other achievements that have contributed to elevating Arab culture on the global stage and preserving the Arabic language as a vessel for thought and creativity.”

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, delivered a speech in which he conveyed His Highness’s greetings and appreciation to ALECSO for its cultural efforts and stated, “With Arab affection and brotherhood, I am honoured to convey greetings from the Emirate of Sharjah, expressing my delight at this blessed gathering, which reflects a continuation of pan-Arab cultural meetings driven by the sincere efforts of ALECSO. This special occasion—honouring His Highness with the Arab Cultural Merit—is indeed dear to all of us.”

He added, “His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah recognises the crucial role of culture in the advancement of societies and the preservation of future generations. For over fifty years, he has dedicated himself to building a vibrant cultural landscape in Sharjah, evidenced by the establishment of theatres, specialised museums, cultural centres, and an expansive network of public libraries – the oldest of which marks its centennial this year.”

He went on to say, "In parallel, His Highness initiated a wide array of cultural, artistic, and literary festivals—spanning poetry, theatre, calligraphy, visual arts, and book fairs—alongside various specialised cultural publications and magazines distributed across the Arab world." These efforts have resulted in numerous literary and cultural awards, including awards specifically for youth, such as the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity – First Edition.”

Al Owais highlighted the importance His Highness places on the wider Arab region, saying, “The Ruler of Sharjah’s commitment to the Arab cultural sphere is evident in the collaborative partnerships forged across the region. These include the Arab Theatre Authority, which revitalises Arab theatre through national festivals, and the flagship Arab Theatre Festival, which is held annually in a different Arab country. His Highness also established Houses of Poetry in several Arab nations, including Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, and Mauritania—all of which actively support Arab poetry through festivals and year-round events“.

Regarding His Highness’s care for the Arabic language, Al Owais said, “The Arabic language has received utmost care from His Highness. The Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language stands as a remarkable gift to the Arab and Islamic world — the result of a dedicated effort completed in just seven years.”

The ceremony also featured a presentation highlighting key cultural milestones in the journey of His Highness, showcasing some of his contributions and achievements in both the Arab and international cultural arenas. It traced the beginnings of the Sharjah cultural project initiated by His Highness, founded on his belief that culture is the essence of human development and national advancement.

The audience also watched a documentary about ALECSO, which was established in 1970 as one of the most prominent specialised organisations affiliated with the Arab League. Headquartered in Tunis, the organisation’s mission is to unify Arab efforts, reinforce cultural identities, preserve heritage, and promote scientific research.

In conjunction with the awarding ceremony, an exhibition of books authored by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was held, featuring a selection of his historical works, theatrical writings, and other literary contributions.

