Alef Completes Phase 1 Structural Works At Al Mamsha Seerah

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Alef, the real estate developer in the emirate of Sharjah, announced that the first phase of "Al Mamsha Seerah" is advancing at an accelerated pace, with 100 percent completion of structural work, in line with the scheduled delivery of the project in "Al Mamsha Sharjah" by Q4 2026.

Furthermore, 98 percent of the units have already been sold, underscoring the strong confidence of both local and international investors and reflecting the growing demand for upscale residential properties in Sharjah.

The construction of "Al Mamsha Seerah" is advancing rapidly, with the structural works significantly progressed. Blockwork and finishing’s are also well underway. In addition, the development of HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems, along with the final finishing works, are moving forward effectively.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, stated, “We are delighted by the strong market reception of Al Mamsha Seerah, as evidenced by 98% of units being sold. This milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to efficiency and superior quality.

We look forward to welcoming residents to experience the refined urban lifestyle that our meticulously designed communities provide, combining architectural excellence with unparalleled comfort.”

"Al Mamsha Seerah" comprises three clusters spread over 8 buildings and includes 1,586 residential units, consisting of studios and apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. All units are equipped to the highest standards of architectural quality and comfort, tailored to meet the sophisticated urban lifestyle in Sharjah.

"Al Mamsha Sharjah" project covers 3 million square feet across four zones—Al Mamsha Souks, Al Mamsha Seerah, Al Mamsha Raseel, and Al Mamsha Hamsa—making it the Emirate’s first fully walkable residential community. Seamlessly integrating residential units with commercial spaces, the project is strategically located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring easy accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors alike.

