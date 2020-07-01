Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI,1st July 2020 (WAM) - Alef Education, a leading K-12 Ed-Tech company based in the UAE, and Innovera middle East announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to implement the best technological and educational tools that would drive holistic impact for education institutions across the region. Alef Education and Innovera will work together to leverage their strengths and human capital to help support Ministries and Schools that are looking to advance their digital education strategy.

The MoU covers many items that aim to promote Education in the Middle East, highlighting the UAE and Egypt as hubs for digital education and educational innovations.

The two companies will cooperate by virtue of this MoU to support the development of online educational tools to enhance the learning and teaching experience for the students and teachers in the region.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, commented on this strategic partnership, stating: "Since our first launch in 2017, Alef Education has sought to establish a leading online and AI-driven educational system that meets the needs and requirements of the education sector. This MoU represents a significant step towards forging strategic partnerships that reflect our commitment to providing quality education to our students in the UAE and the region.

We believe that the partnership with Innovera will play an important role in achieving the change we aspire to in the education sector, not only in the UAE and Egypt, but also in the other countries in the region."

Ahmed Fekry, the Founder and Chairman at Innovera Middle East, pointed out that "this partnership between Alef Education and Innovera will have a deep impact on the education sector in the UAE, Egypt and the whole region of the Middle East as both companies have long-standing experience in integrating advanced technology in Education." He also emphasized that both companies share the same vision of adopting a new innovative approach that contributes to the development of education and supports student learning outcomes by providing them with the necessary futuristic skills.

This partnership is seen as a start of a new age in the education journey in the region. Utilizing modern technology in classrooms and adapting such technologies to fulfil the requirements of education represents a major transformation in education and reflects the vision of Alef Education and Innovera to create an extraordinary learning platform that is based on the visions and directives of the leadership in both countries.