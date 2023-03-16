Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Education Summit as Diamond Sponsor

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Alef Education, a global education technology provider based in the UAE, was a diamond sponsor at the Qatar STEM Education Summit, demonstrating its dedication to advancing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence to improve education and enable personalised learning experiences that enhance learning outcomes.

The summit took place recently at the National Convention Centre in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, and brought together educators from across the region to promote STEM education and explore effective strategies for teaching STEM curriculum models.

During the summit, Alef Education's participation included a keynote address by Joe El Sebaaly, Chief Product Officer, entitled "An Evidence-Based Approach to Bridging the Student Learning Gap." He presented the research findings of Alef Education on learning factors for math, including the role of technology, generative AI, and potential advances in education. Additionally, Inderjit Randhawa, STEM Publishing Manager, moderated a panel discussion on "Women in STEM," while Dr. Tina Kapp, Head of Learning, moderated a panel discussion on "Sustainability in Education." Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, board Advisor at Alef Education, and Will Lock, Chief Growth Officer at Alef Education, also attended the summit.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, expressed his satisfaction with the company's participation in the Qatar STEM Education Summit, stating that the event brought together top educators to promote STEM-based education and provide the best teaching techniques and concepts for the effective delivery of STEM curriculum models.

He also highlighted Alef Education's commitment to supporting students in their educational pursuits through innovative strategies and evidence-based solutions that enhance their skills and abilities. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of STEM education, which teaches critical thinking and innovation, in the growth of an economy.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Board Advisor at Alef Education, also expressed her pleasure in participating in and sponsoring the summit, noting that it aimed to address key challenges and trends in STEM education. She added that the event provided a valuable platform for Alef Education to interact and network with numerous education experts and specialists from various countries.

Overall, the Qatar STEM Education Summit explored effective strategies for engaging teachers and students in addressing key issues using STEM. The Ministry of Education in Qatar has launched an initiative to promote STEM student enrollment to support Qatar National Vision 2030. The summit culminated in a flagship event on digital learning and STEM education, welcoming educators and EdTech providers from around the world.