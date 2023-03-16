UrduPoint.com

Alef Education Participates In Qatar STEM Education Summit As Diamond Sponsor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Education Summit as Diamond Sponsor

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Alef Education, a global education technology provider based in the UAE, was a diamond sponsor at the Qatar STEM Education Summit, demonstrating its dedication to advancing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence to improve education and enable personalised learning experiences that enhance learning outcomes.

The summit took place recently at the National Convention Centre in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, and brought together educators from across the region to promote STEM education and explore effective strategies for teaching STEM curriculum models.

During the summit, Alef Education's participation included a keynote address by Joe El Sebaaly, Chief Product Officer, entitled "An Evidence-Based Approach to Bridging the Student Learning Gap." He presented the research findings of Alef Education on learning factors for math, including the role of technology, generative AI, and potential advances in education. Additionally, Inderjit Randhawa, STEM Publishing Manager, moderated a panel discussion on "Women in STEM," while Dr. Tina Kapp, Head of Learning, moderated a panel discussion on "Sustainability in Education." Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, board Advisor at Alef Education, and Will Lock, Chief Growth Officer at Alef Education, also attended the summit.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, expressed his satisfaction with the company's participation in the Qatar STEM Education Summit, stating that the event brought together top educators to promote STEM-based education and provide the best teaching techniques and concepts for the effective delivery of STEM curriculum models.

He also highlighted Alef Education's commitment to supporting students in their educational pursuits through innovative strategies and evidence-based solutions that enhance their skills and abilities. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of STEM education, which teaches critical thinking and innovation, in the growth of an economy.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Board Advisor at Alef Education, also expressed her pleasure in participating in and sponsoring the summit, noting that it aimed to address key challenges and trends in STEM education. She added that the event provided a valuable platform for Alef Education to interact and network with numerous education experts and specialists from various countries.

Overall, the Qatar STEM Education Summit explored effective strategies for engaging teachers and students in addressing key issues using STEM. The Ministry of Education in Qatar has launched an initiative to promote STEM student enrollment to support Qatar National Vision 2030. The summit culminated in a flagship event on digital learning and STEM education, welcoming educators and EdTech providers from around the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Student Qatar Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local ..

Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local economy: RAK Ruler

2 minutes ago
 11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

46 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.