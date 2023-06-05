UrduPoint.com

Alef Education Receives 'Great Place To Work' Certification

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Alef Education, the UAE-based global EdTech provider, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work, a globally recognised expert in workplace culture assessment.

This certification is a testament to Alef Education's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel safe and valued. It recognises companies that demonstrate exceptional employee satisfaction and high levels of engagement and work tirelessly to foster a welcoming and supportive work environment.

As part of the assessment process, employees from various departments were surveyed to determine their satisfaction and gather valuable insights to help Alef education improve its work environment.

According to the survey results, 95 % of employees reported that their workplace was physically safe, while 92 % confirmed they had adequate access to tools and resources to do their jobs effectively. Furthermore, 92 % of employees reported being treated fairly in the workplace, regardless of their position, and 90 % of employees expressed pride in working for the organisation. The same percentage also reported that new employees were welcomed and trained in a positive environment.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, commented, "We are honored to be recognised as a Great Place to Work-certified company, which reflects the passion and talent of our team to make Alef Education an exceptional place to work.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for our employees. We are confident these accomplishments will serve as the impetus for continuous improvement to achieve even better results. We are firmly committed to creating an environment that nurtures their skills and enables them to make a real contribution.”

Heather Kotyk, Director of Organisational Development and People at Alef Education, said, “This latest recognition is evidence of Alef Education's belief that a positive workplace fosters innovation and teamwork and provides the best solutions for its customers.

“Being a Great Place to Work-certified company is truly rewarding and places a tremendous responsibility on us to maintain the standards we have already established. We will continue to improve our workplace, as the company strongly believes in creating a supportive work environment to foster innovation and deliver quality solutions for its customers.”

Alef Education has reaffirmed its intention to use the survey findings to identify opportunities for improvement and develop strategies to address employee concerns. The survey demonstrates the company's commitment to its employees and ongoing efforts to create a positive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment.

