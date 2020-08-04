Alef Group announces 34% increase in sales in "Al Mamsha" in H1 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah-based developer Alef Group has announced a 34 per cent increase in its sales for its multi-use "Al Mamsha" project during the first six months of 2020.

The encouraging results come in light of the difficult circumstances that the world has faced surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and demonstrate the strength and durability of the real estate sector in the emirate of Sharjah, despite all the challenges faced, Alef Group said in an announcement.

"The first phase of the "Al Mamsha" project which will be delivered at the end of this year, as per our scheduled plan, made up of 7 buildings, 693 housing units, and 88 commercial stores, all of which cover a total area of ​​629,000 square feet. The project offers a variety of units, from studios to room and hall apartments, two and three bedroom units to duplex apartments," according to the developer.

Al Mamsha project has been designed and built according to the highest engineering and technical standards using the finest quality of materials, under careful implementation and supervision and following all precautions set by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

Issa Ataya, Chief Executive Officer, Alef Group, emphasised that the multi-use Al Mamsha project has won the confidence of investors and buyers in the emirate, through achieving impressive sales results despite the current conditions. The results emphasise the strength of the real estate sector in the emirate.

Ataya continued, "In addition to completing Al Mamsha project with an emphasis on speed and high quality, we have also provided a package of services, offers and attractive discounts, and we have offered residential units for sale at competitive prices."

Ataya praised the Sharjah government for supporting the continuation of companies and investors in their efforts to develop their businesses and projects.