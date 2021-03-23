Alef Group begins constructions work on AED213 million Al Mamsha Phase III

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Sharjah-based Alef Group has announced the start of construction work on Phase III in its project "Al Mamsha", at a total value of more than AED213 million.

The development includes 612 residential units spread over six buildings that offer a mix of unique studios, one-bedroom, two bedrooms, and three-bedroom apartments.

Alef Group said in a statement that the start of construction work for Al Mamsha Phase III follows the increase in sales achieved in the previous two phases. This success highlights the growing demand for residential units in a strategic and vital area that sets the heartbeat and defines the pulse of Sharjah.

The project is considered one of the most vital developments for those looking to live within a modern lifestyle, with lavish amenities and facilities developed with the highest international quality standards.

Al Mamsha Phase III, which extends over 818,634 square feet, will provide residential units overlooking stunning views of swimming pools, open spaces, and kids areas. It will also host a combination of retails that span 1,852 square meters.